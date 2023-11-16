New Delhi, November 16: The wife and cook of an IPS officer were duped by an online cheat, who posed as a furniture buyer on Quikr app. According to the FIR accessed by IANS, the complainant, Anshuman Kumar (IPS), stated that his wife and cook Gopal Magar became victims of cyber fraud perpetrated on October 30 by a person posing as a buyer on Quikr App. Cyber Fraud in Bengaluru: IT Professor Falls Prey to Click-to-Earn Scam, Loses Rs 5.2 Lakh

As per the FIR, Rs 1,07,311 were defrauded from his wife’s bank account, while Rs 80,000 was swindled from cook’s bank account. Online Scam in Australia: Woman Tries to Sell Boots on Facebook Marketplace, Duped of Rs 83,000

“The fraudster introduced himself as Rahul and claimed to be the owner of a furniture store in Bengaluru. The number seems to be still active on WhatsApp. The money was transferred to one bank account and from that account it was transferred to another bank account,” the complaint read. “The withdrawal was made through an ATM in Mathura,” it added. “From the content of the complaint, an offence under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code is made out,” the police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).