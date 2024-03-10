Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu intervened on Saturday to ensure that a 70-year-old villager requiring immediate specialist medical treatment, was airlifted to a nearby hospital for the best care in Lahaul-Spiti district.

Upon being informed that 70-year-old Dorje from Keylong Kabiling village in Lahaul-Spiti district was seriously ill and needed urgent medical attention, the Chief Minister requested the Indian Air Force to airlift him, as the Atal Tunnel was closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall.

As harsh weather conditions made it impossible to shift Dorje to a hospital for treatment by road, the Chief Minister contacted the Indian Air Force and airlifted Dorje and another patient from Stingri to Bhuntar in an Air Force helicopter with the assistance of the district administration. (ANI)

