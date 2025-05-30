Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): To honour the gallantry of Indian soldiers, veterans, and the families of fallen soldiers, a 'Jai Hind Sabha' function was organised here at Shimla on Friday during which Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of Subedar Major Pawan who made "supreme sacrifice" during 'Operation Sindoor'.

The cheque was received by Subedar Major's father, Garaj Singh, and son Abhishek.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan: State Records 15 Fresh Coronavirus Cases.

At the same time, Rs 15 lakh was given to Jamila, wife of Naik Dilbar Khan, a Kirti Chakra recipient, and Rs 10 lakh to Bharat Lakshmi, wife of Havildar Rohit Kumar.

In addition, the Chief Minister honoured several former soldiers and the families of those who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.

Also Read | Nagpur Sex Scandal: Wife of Accused Psychologist Vijay Prabhakar Ghaywat, Her Associate Arrested After 6-Month Manhunt.

Several senior Congress leaders attended the event at Peterhoff Grounds in Shimla.

Addressing the 'Jai Hind Sabha', Sukhu paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers of Himachal Pradesh and the Nation and said, "Today is a day to salute the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country."

Sharing a recent experience, the Chief Minister mentioned his visit to Sharchi village in the Tirthan Valley, where he stayed at the home of former soldier Subedar Major Anoop Ram. The Chief Minster stated that Anoop Kumar discussed with him about the 1971 India-Pakistan war and he recalled how the address of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi instilled patriotic zeal and boosted the morale of the Indian Army.

The outcome of that war was historic and India split Pakistan into two, and Shimla later became the witness to the landmark Simla Agreement, he said.

Sukhu said that the valour of the soldiers of Himachal Pradesh was unmatched. "Our soldiers never hesitated to sacrifice their lives for the Nation. Himachali soldiers have the honour of being decorated with Four Param Vir Chakra, which is a testament to the state's legacy of courage and sacrifice," he added.

Congress held 'Jai Hind Sabhas' from May 20 to May 30 across India to salute the Armed Forces.

Earlier, Pratibha Singh, President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, explained the event's national objective and refuted any political motivation behind the programme.

Singh clarified that this event would be purely to honour our armed forces.

"We have made no political statements. This is purely about honouring the brave hearts, be it from the Army, Indian Navel force or Air Force who have risked their lives to protect India. We salute them." Singh said. "Jai Hind Sabha is about nation, not politics," she added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)