Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inspected Nahan Medical College in Sirmaur district and interacted with doctors. On this occasion, he said that he had come to listen to the concerns and suggestions of the doctors so that healthcare facilities could be improved.

He said that he has been holding similar interactions with doctors in other medical colleges as well, so that their suggestions can be incorporated into policies and the quality of healthcare services provided to patients can be enhanced.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Alleges Voter Roll Manipulation to Aid BJP, Slams Centre Over Governor Resignation and President’s Event Row.

CM said that many medical colleges have become merely referral health institutions, but the government would improve them so that people can receive better medical services within the state itself.

He said that the state government was bringing high-end medical technology to improve medical facilities, for which Rs. 3,000 crore would be spent in the coming years.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January Instalment Status: How To Check INR 1,500 Payment Online.

The Chief Minister further said that the present state government has increased the stipend of senior resident doctors from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, while the stipend of senior resident super-specialist doctors has been increased from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.30 lakh. In addition, the number of PG seats in medical colleges would be increased.

He said that 60-student sections would be created in medical colleges and staff would be appointed accordingly so that students receive better medical education.

On this occasion, Health Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, MLA and HPCC President Vinay Kumar, MLA Ajay Solanki, former Assembly Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir, former MLAs Kirnesh Jung and Ajay Bahadur, State Women Commission Chairperson Vidya Negi, General Secretary of the Child Welfare Council Zainab Chandel, State Food Commission Chairman Dr. S. P. Katyal, District Congress President Anand Parmar, APMC Sirmaur Chairman Sita Ram Sharma, Waqf Board Chairman Nasir Rawat, Congress leaders Dayal Pyari and Naseema Begum, Director of Women and Child Development Department Pankaj Lalit, DC Priyanka Verma, SP Nishchint Negi and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)