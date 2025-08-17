Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday reviewed the situation arising out of incessant rainfall in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur districts.

The CM personally spoke to the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts, seeking detailed reports on the extent of damage, and directed them to send comprehensive reports to the state government.

Furthermore, he also instructed the district administrations to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and to ensure swift and effective relief measures.

He also directed on restoration of blocked roads be expedited and to intensify the relief operations. Appealing to the public to stay away from rivers and streams, the Chief Minister urged people to strictly follow the advisories issued by the district administrations from time to time.

Emphasising the safety of the citizens, the CM said that the safety of every citizen is the top priority of the State Government and assured that the Government stands firmly with the people in this difficult time.

Earlier in the day, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan assured that plans had been made regarding the movement of transport.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said, "There have been a lot of landslides due to heavy rain. A lot of damage has been done to both public and private properties. We will plan the movement of the transports; this will be our target for today."

Flash floods were reported at Panarsa, Takoli, and Nagwain along the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, blocking connectivity at several points and causing major disruption to vehicular movement. No human casualties have been reported so far, according to Sachin Hiremath, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mandi.

Police personnel are maintaining a strict vigil at affected sites, while restoration work is underway to reopen the route.

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under heavy monsoon rains. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), the state has recorded 261 deaths between June 20 and August 16, 2025. Of these, 136 were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, floods, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, and house collapses, while 125 lives were lost in road accidents. Mandi district has been particularly affected, reporting 26 rain-related deaths and extensive damage to infrastructure. Other severely hit districts include Kangra (28 deaths), Chamba (10), and Kullu (11).

The HPSDMA report highlights damage worth Rs 2,14,457 lakh to public and private property. Roads, water supply schemes, agriculture, horticulture, and electricity infrastructure have suffered heavily. The Public Works Department alone reported losses exceeding Rs 1.18 lakh crore, while combined agricultural and horticultural losses are estimated at over Rs 83,000 crore. Road connectivity remains one of the worst-hit sectors, with frequent blockages on NH-05 (Kinnaur) and NH-305 (Kullu), leaving several interior villages cut off and delaying rescue and relief operations. (ANI)

