Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released an activity calendar for the Forest Department on Monday, showcasing the wide range of environmental programmes conducted across Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of International Environment Day.

According to a release, the Forest Department conducted a series of programmes focused on environment protection and its various aspects in educational institutions across the State.

The Forest Department celebrated the Environment Day on the themes of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Nam' and 'Beat the Plastics' in about 1000 educational institutions across the State and witnessed the participation of more than 50,000 students. The department also carried out cleanliness drives around various offices, involving newly recruited Van Mitras, common people and students.

The Chief Minister congratulated the department for successfully executing these initiatives and expressed confidence that the department would continue to work for a clean and sustainable environment. He directed the officers to inform the public about the various departmental schemes and ensure public participation in implementing these policies and programmes.

Present on the occasion were Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HOFF) Sameer Rastogi and other senior officials of the department.

Meanwhile,on Sunday, CM Sukhu said that the state government has launched a vigorous campaign against drug abuse, which is receiving encouraging support from the youth.

He added that the government will strengthen this drive and take strict action against drug mafias. He further said that the state government has taken several steps to keep youth away from drugs and promote sports during its tenure.

He also felicitated the former Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh Memorial Pro-Boxing International Championship winners, held at the historic Ridge.

Indian boxer Yashpal emerged as the champion and made the country proud with his performance.

The championship was inaugurated by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and featured five professional boxers each from India and Russia.

MLAs Harish Janartha and Sanjay Awasthi, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Vice Chairman HIMUDA Yashwant Chhajta, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

