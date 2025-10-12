Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday welcomed Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and senior leader Sonia Gandhi upon her arrival in Shimla.

On Saturday, CM Sukhu said that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to participate in the grand unveiling ceremony of the statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla on October 13.

Inspecting the preparations at the venue, the Chief Minister stated that the event would hold great emotional and political significance for the people of Himachal Pradesh, as senior Congress leaders would be in attendance.

"It is a matter of great honour that our national leaders, including Sonia Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji, will be joining us in this historic event. This will be a proud moment for the people of Himachal and for our entire Congress family," CM Sukhu told ANI during the inspection.

He added that the state administration and party organisation have made meticulous arrangements to ensure a smooth and memorable event.

"We have made elaborate preparations for the unveiling. Every party worker and leader is participating wholeheartedly to pay tribute to our beloved leader, Virbhadra Singh ji," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the stage setup, security measures, seating arrangements, and crowd management plan at the Ridge. He also directed officials to ensure foolproof security and smooth coordination among all departments.

The ceremony is expected to draw a large crowd, with a public rally planned to honour the six-time Chief Minister's immense contribution to the state's development.

Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, who also inspected the arrangements, described the unveiling as a historic occasion.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh attended the inspection. (ANI)

