Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday, flagged of the 12th edition of MTB Himalaya cycle race organised by Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASPTA).

The event has been organised in collaboration with Himachal Tourism, Heatrex Tyres, Cycling Association of HP (CAHP) from the Ridge.

This event will pass through Prologue- Heritage Ride (Ridge-IIAS-Ridge), Kufri-Chail (XCM), Shimla-Summerhill-Potters hill (XCO) in Shimla and culminate on May 18. Over 100 riders from across the country, including national champions and worldwide elite cyclists, are participating in this event.

The Chief Minister said that such events go a long way in showcasing the rich tradition, heritage and culture of Himachal Pradesh to the world.

He said that cycling has a lot of significance in today's world as it promotes good health, better, greener environment, a non-motorised, non-polluting means of transport and a great recreation, adventure, fitness and sporting activity.

CM Sukhu stated that the state government was actively promoting adventure sports and making every possible effort in this direction.

He said, "The government has instructed to identify routes in various locations across the State for developing cycling tracks, and some of them will also be constructed in Shimla."

He further stated that an ice-skating rink is being constructed in Shimla at a cost of Rs 37 crores, which will further boost tourism activities. Additionally, the circular road in Shimla is being widened to help address the problem of traffic congestion in the city.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has set a target to make Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026. "In the coming years, Himachal Pradesh will become a pioneering State in green hydrogen production in the country. A one-megawatt capacity green hydrogen plant is being set up in Nalagarh in Solan district in collaboration with Oil India Limited", he added.

He said that the State is continuously working towards harnessing green energy, and within the next year, only green energy will be utilised across Himachal Pradesh.

A mesmerising cycle show was also demonstrated by world champion Lakshay Jangid, and the Army Band also gave a performance on the occasion.

Earlier, Chairman of Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association Mohit Sood welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for sparing his valuable time to inaugurate the event.

MLAs Harish Janartha and Sudarshan Babloo, Mayor Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Councillors, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCW) Nardev Kanwar, and other dignitaries were present at the event. (ANI)

