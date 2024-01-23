Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid obeisance at Shri Hanuman Temple Jakhu on Monday.

While talking to the reporters, Sukhu said that on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, he offered prayers at Hanuman Ji's Temple, a devoted follower of Shri Ram.

Also Read | Manipur: 34 MLAs, Mostly of Ruling BJP, Threaten To Take 'Appropriate Action' if Central Government Does Not Cancel Suspension of Operations With Militants.

The Chief Minister urged the people of the state to light lamps and embrace the values embodied by Shri Ram. He said that the idol of Shri Ram would be installed on Jakhu temple premises.

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, OSD to the Chief Minister Ritesh Kaprate, Chairman APMC Shimla-Kinnaur Devanand Verma, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Also Read | 'Are You Anti-Women?': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Why BJP Never Mentions Sita During Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be open to the public from Tuesday onwards. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 p.m. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.

Built in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.

In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)