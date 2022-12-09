Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] December 9 (ANI): Newly-elected Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh on Friday passed a resolution to leave the decision of choosing the Chief Minister to the party's high command.

The decision was announced at a press conference by AICC incharge of the state Rajiv Shukla here. The Congress has competing claims for party leadership with PCC chief Pratibha Singh, former PCC chief Sukwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP leader in the previous House Mukesh Agnihotri seen as the contenders.

The meeting of newly-elected MLAs was held a day after the declaration of results in the state in which Congress gained an absolute majority with 40 seats. BJP got 25 seats.

Shukla said media reports that there is a division inside the party are absolutely wrong.

"All 40 MLAs took part in the CLP meeting today and all have unanimously passed the proposal to leave the decision to select the CM of the state on party high command," he said.

Shukla said no name was suggested by any MLA.

"All MLAs unanimously passed a resolution to leave the decision of choosing the CM to the party's high command. We will submit our report to the party high command tomorrow," he said.

Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda were present at the press conference. (ANI)

