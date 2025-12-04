Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): A delegation from the Nawar region of the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency in Shimla district called on Education Minister Rohit Thakur and appreciated the steps taken to transform the constituency into an emerging educational hub.

The delegation on Wednesday thanked the minister for announcing a four-year Integrated B.Ed course at Government College, Tikkar, stating that the decision would significantly enhance academic standards and expand learning opportunities for local students.

They also expressed gratitude for the commencement of postgraduate courses at Sawra College, enabling students to pursue undergraduate programmes such as BVoc (Hospitality & Tourism) and BVoc (Retail & Finance), along with new postgraduate courses including MA (English), MA (Hindi) and M.Com. The approval of a two-year B.PEd course at LBS Government College, Saraswati Nagar, was also welcomed as a step towards expanding higher education options for students from the region and beyond.

The delegation further lauded the government's decision to introduce the CBSE curriculum in schools, saying it would improve education quality and better prepare students for future challenges.

Highlighting recent approvals, the delegation said the sanctioning of one of the two proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas in Kotkhai and the introduction of new technical courses--including the revival of Electronics & Communication Engineering (Polytechnic Wing), Electric Vehicle Engineering (ITI Wing), B.Tech Civil Engineering, and Civil Engineering (Polytechnic Wing) at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering & Technology (ABGIET), Pragatinagar--were major achievements for the constituency.

They noted that these initiatives would position the region as a leading centre for education and technical training in the state.

The delegation also appreciated the sustained efforts of Minister Thakur, saying he had consistently prioritised the region's development and effectively represented its aspirations at the state and national levels.

They submitted several local development demands to the minister. Responding to them, Thakur assured that all genuine issues would be considered sympathetically, adding that the development of the state and the region remains a top priority for the government.

Jubbal-Kotkhai Congress President Moti Lal Derta, Gram Panchayat Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, local Congress workers and other representatives were present at the meeting. (ANI)

