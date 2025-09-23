Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): On the occasion of National Ayurveda Day, the Ayush Department organised an "Ayurveda Manthan" programme in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Tuesday, highlighting the state's emergence as a hub of Ayurvedic wellness tourism, with participation from experts, progressive farmers, and entrepreneurs from across the country.

The sessions focused on Ayurveda, Panchkarma, the conservation of medicinal plants, and their commercial potential.

Ayush and Sports Minister Yadvinder Singh Goma said that the state is emerging as a centre of excellence in Ayurveda, and the government is committed to promoting it at the national and international levels.

"Himachal Pradesh is carving out a unique identity in the field of Ayurveda. The government is taking concrete steps to establish it globally. The state has an abundance of medicinal plants, and we are working on branding and packaging them so that they can reach national and international markets. To ensure transparency in quality, marketing and trading, pharmacy units in the state will be brought under the society model," Goma told reporters.

"At the same time, with the cooperation of the tourism department, Panchkarma facilities will be made available at select tourist destinations and hotels, so that Himachal can be developed as a centre of Ayurvedic wellness tourism," he added.

On the occasion, the minister also launched the "Ayush Sankalan Portal" to facilitate digital monitoring of Ayurvedic hospitals, dispensaries and medicines across the state.

The portal will provide data on OPDs, inpatient care, medicine availability and doctors' attendance on a single platform.

He further announced that certain herbs would be categorised as commercial crops to promote their use at national and international levels.

On the issue of legalising cannabis cultivation for medicinal purposes, the minister said, "The government is sensitive to this matter, and discussions are presently underway." (ANI)

