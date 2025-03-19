Hamirpur (HP), Mar 19 (PTI) Former MLA and BJP leader Rajendra Rana on Wednesday alleged that police filed a case on a false complaint against his wife and son in Sirmaur police station at the behest of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Rana, who shot into the limelight by defeating former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in 2017 in the Sujanpur assembly seat, was re-elected in 2022 on the Congress ticket. He was among the Congress legislators who had cross-voted in favour of the BJP nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections in February 2024 and later joined the saffron party. He contested by-elections last year on a BJP ticket but was defeated.

Rana lashed out at the chief minister and "his courtiers" and said he and his family would fight it out in court.

He told reporters that the man, Anil Chauhan, who had filed the complaint against his family had taken a sum of Rs 2.5 crore rupees from them for establishing a stone crusher there. The money was given in various instalments between the years 2020 and 2022 and his family was made a "50:50 per cent" partner.

Rana said that when he came to know that no crusher was going to be set up there, his family filed a complaint with Sirmaur police.

He claimed that Chauhan refused to return the money after which Rana's family lodged a complaint with the Mohali police station and Chauhan was summoned there.

However, to avoid returning the money, Chauhan approached his "mentors in the Congress party" and filed a false complaint against his family, Rana alleged.

He claimed that the police acted in haste and no formal investigation was held. Rana said that he would not be cowed down by such antics.

The BJP leader said that instead of "stooping so low, the chief minister and his courtier" should focus on the "worsening law and order" situation in the state.

He also demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of an officer of the power board.

