Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Strengthening the long-standing friendly and amicable relations between India and Bhutan, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday flagged off a vehicle carrying Chilgoza (pine nut) saplings as a gift to kingdom of Bhutan from the State Secretariat today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that India and Bhutan shares a warm and cordial relations and this green initiative will further strengthen the bond of friendship between two countries.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Flag-Off 1st Vande Bharat Train on January 17 Between Guwahati and Kolkata.

He said that Himachal Pradesh and Bhutan have similar Himalayan natural heritage. The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department would also provide Chilgoza seeds worth Rs 5 lakh to Bhutan soon. In addition, training would be given to Bhutan's forest officials on how to grow Chilgoza plants. A team from Bhutan's Forest Department would soon visit Himachal Pradesh for this purpose.

The state government would involve local women's groups in Chilgoza-based activities and provide them with financial support. Efforts related to Chilgoza cultivation and development would be further expanded.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Shares Car Ride with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Signal Warm India-Germany Ties During Official Visit (See Pic).

The Chief Minister said that earlier also, 50 kilograms of Chilgoza seeds had been provided to Bhutan.

Chilgoza is a unique and highly valuable species of the western Himalayas. It is closely linked with environmental protection, biodiversity and local livelihood.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government was taking several steps to promote forest conservation and expand forest cover. As a result of government efforts, the forest area of the state has increased by about 55 square kilometers. This year, plantation work was being carried out on around 9,000 hectares of forest land under various schemes and projects, with 60 percent fruit-bearing plants.

To increase the green cover 600 hectares of plantation was being done on barren hills under Chief Minister Van Vistar Yojana and for forest protection and management, 2,019 Van Mitras have been appointed in since 2019.

Schemes such as the Rajiv Gandi Van Samvardhan Yojana and the Green Adoption Scheme were also being implemented for increasing the green cover.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, Vice-Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Forest Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, MLAs Captain Ranjit Singh Rana and Malender Rajan, Chairman of the State Haj Committee Dildar Ali Bhatt, Advocate General Anup Rattan, Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pant, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HOFF) Sanjay Sood and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)