Shimla, May 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Pratap Shukla on Friday held a comprehensive review of the state's preparedness in the wake of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

A meeting was convened at the Raj Bhavan to assess the evolving security scenario and the governor directed all agencies concerned to remain vigilant and fully prepared, a statement issued here said.

The governor emphasised heightened vigilance in border areas, particularly in regions like Indora and Nurpur adjoining Pathankot, and instructed strict surveillance be maintained against anti-social elements and public advisories be issued to ensure community vigilance in accordance with the guidelines of Government of India.

He urged citizens to remain calm, avoid rumours, and follow official advisories. He also instructed that disaster management and essential services be streamlined to handle any potential emergency effectively.

He also lauded the message of 'Operation Sindoor', calling it historic, and commended the Indian armed forces for neutralising Pakistan-backed terror outfits. He cautioned that Pakistan, in a state of frustration, could resort to misadventures, for which the state must remain fully prepared.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxsena informed the governor that Pak individuals on short-term visas have already been deported and the security of Kashmiri residents in the state has been ensured. The safety of Himachali citizens living in Jammu and Kashmir was also being monitored, he added.

He briefed the governor that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had reviewed emergency preparedness with all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police and said that sensitive intelligence matters have been shared with relevant agencies for coordinated response.

They have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring, mock drills, and review disaster management measures, including the setting up of 'safe houses'.

A state-wide mock drill was recently conducted successfully, sensitising the public and agencies, he said.

Chief Minister Sukhu also called on the governor and apprised him of the state government's preparedness and current security measures.

