Dharamsala (HP), Mar 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is on a day-long visit to Kangra district during which he paid obeisance at the Maa Jwalaji, Brajeshwari Devi Mata, and Chamunda Mata temples.

He was accompanied by his wife Janki Shukla. This was his first visit to Kangra district since taking charge as the Governor.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to visit the temples during the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, the Governor extended his heartfelt wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to all.

His visit to these sacred temples was a meaningful and significant gesture, demonstrating his respect for the local culture and traditions, according to an official release.

The Governor arrived at Sapdi helipad at Jwalamukhi in the morning, where he was welcomed by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, SP Khushal Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vivek Sharma, and other officials of the district administration.

Later in the day, the Governor also presided over a workshop for EndTB organized by the district administration at Dharamsala on Monday.

