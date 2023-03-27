Rajasthan Day, also popularly known as Rajasthan Diwas, is celebrated every year on March 30 to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. According to history, the kingdoms of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaisalmer were accessed together to form a state on this day. The state is also known as the ‘Land of Kings’ or ‘Land of Kingdom’ and is the largest state by area in India. Located in the northwest part of the country, Rajasthan is home to a rich cultural diversity and attractive destinations. In 2023, Rajasthan will celebrate its 74th foundation day. As Rajasthan Diwas 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the culturally rich state of India. Rajasthan Trip On The Cards? Know The Best Time to Visit Jaisalmer, Udaipur And Jaipur.

Rajasthan Day History

Rajasthan, previously known as Rajputana, came into existence on March 30, 1949. Jaipur is the largest city and was declared the capital of the state. On this day in 1949, four states, namely Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer, joined with the United States of Rajasthan, and the region came to be known as Greater Rajasthan. According to historical records, the origin of Rajasthan dates back to 5000 years ago. The state consisted of formerly independent kingdoms with a rich architectural and cultural heritage. At present, Rajasthan is divided into nine regions; Ajmer State, Hadoti, Dhundhar, Gorwar, Shekhawati, Mewar, Marwar, Vagad and Mewat.

Rajasthan Day Significance

Rajasthan is known for its custom majestic forts and palaces, folk music and sand dunes and for all the picturesque locations that attract tourists every year. A large number of tourists visit the state, making tourism one of the major income sources for the state government. The state is also home to popular tourist destinations such as Balathal in the Udaipur district, the Dilwara Temples, and Mount Abu hill station, among others. The Keoladeo National Park near Bharatpur is a world heritage site situated in Rajasthan. Rajasthan also has two national tiger reserves- one at Ranthambore National Park at Sawai Madhopur and the other at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar.

