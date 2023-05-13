Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): To facilitate the people of the state with best health facilities, the Himachal Pradesh government has initiated many steps and is working to strengthen the health infrastructure in all the districts, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

According to a state government statement, Chief Minister Sukhu recently dedicated Rs 30.90 crore Trauma Centre in the new OPD block of IGMC, Shimla. This new OPD block is equipped with a physiotherapy ward, special wards, emergency unit, ICU, isolation ward, CT scan, X-ray, sample collection centre and pathology lab.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Spendings: 164 MLAs in State Spent Funds on Public Meetings, Rallies During Assembly Polls, Says Report.

Himachal Pradesh government has also allocated Rs 11 crore to set up 175-bed medical emergency facility at IGMC. The construction work of the PET block has been started in IGMC Shimla, while Rs 50 crore would be spent to install the PET scan machine in the Tanda Medical College, added the statement.

Apart from this, the government is also establishing 300 bedded PGI Satellite Centre equipped with state-of-the-art multi-speciality amenities in Una. The forest clearance for setting up this satellite centre has already been obtained. To be set up in around 38 acres of land, the satellite centre is one of the most significant projects to come up in Una district. It will involve an investment of Rs 450 crore. It will play a pivotal role in providing better healthcare services for the people of Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts, covering the lower belts of the State, the statement said.

Also Read | Mumbai Ram Navami Violence Case: Accused Jameel Merchant Approaches Bombay High Court Seeking Quashing of FIR.

Chief Minister Sukhu has also advocated for a centrally funded National Cancer Institute at Hamirpur with the latest equipment to treat cancer patients. The government was also endeavouring to establish Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan in every constituency of the State to provide health services at the doorsteps to the people.

The government has also constituted the Medical Service Corporation which will ensure transparency to government procurement. Besides this, the Department of Emergency Medicine is also being established by the State Government. Courses like robotic surgery in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk, and Hamirpur medical colleges would strengthen the medical facilities in the state.

The construction work of Chamba and Hamirpur Medical College buildings has been started and will be completed by the end of this year which will provide specialized medical services to the people of these areas near their homes.

The Chief Minister said that the positive results of these reforms would be visible in times to come and the modern technology that the Government is incorporating will make the health institutions of the State world-class. It will also save the valuable time of the patients besides ensuring them the best healthcare facility nearer to their homes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)