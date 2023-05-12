Mumbai, May 12: An accused in an alleged communal incident during the Ram Navami procession in Mumbai's Malad on Friday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking have an FIR against him quashed. Jameel Merchant is an accused in Ram Navami procession-related communal tensions in Malvani Malad. West Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Calcutta High Court Transfers Probe to NIA, Orders State Police to Hand Over Case Papers to Central Government.

In his plea, Jameel requested that the HC constitute a Judicial Commission to probe the incident. He claimed that he was not involved in any kind of provocation and on the contrary, was helping the police to maintain the law and order situation. Mumbai: 21 Arrested In Connection With 'Ram Navami' Shobha Yatra Violence in Malad's Malvani (Watch Video).

Last month, the Mumbai Police apprehended several people in connection with a communal incident during a Ram Navami procession in Malwani area of Malad, a northern suburb of Mumbai. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)