Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Himachal Cabinet has decided to introduce a State award scheme to honour distinguished teachers of the Technical Education Department on the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a release said.

The awards would be presented annually on September 5 (Teachers' Day) by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and it will include a medal, Himachali cap or scarf, shawl, books, memento, certificate of recognition and citation, the release stated.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Army Version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (See Pics).

Under this scheme, a maximum of 10 awards will be conferred annually across six categories. The initiative aims to recognize the valuable contributions of teaching professionals and to acknowledge exemplary service, innovation and dedication in the field of technical education.

The move aims at recognising the role of teachers in shaping the future of the youth and is a part of the state government's broader vision to promote a culture of excellence in technical education and to incentivize outstanding and the innovation work by the faculty members, the release said.

Also Read | PUBG Addiction Claims Life in Patna: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Objects to Online Gaming Habit in Bihar.

The Scheme seeks to honour those educators whose contributions in teaching, mentorship, institutional development, community outreach, research and innovation have made a significant impact on student outcomes and overall quality education in the state, it said.

The teachers will be assessed on parameters including academic excellence, research output, innovative instructional methods, development of instructional content and curriculum, guidance of students projects, research publications, patents and the creation of tools, devices and software applications. Contributions in at least one of the areas of academic innovation, Industry collaboration, patent filling or student placement will be essential for eligibility.

The selection process will involve a multi-tiered evaluation. Initially, a committee of experts nominated by the Technical Education Department will screen nominations received from institutions. A High-level committee chaired by the Director of Technical Education will then review and recommend suitable candidates, following which the state selection committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary will make the final selection, it said.

The release noted that the the award will be conferred only once in a teacher's service career. Retired teachers and those facing disciplinary action will not be eligible. Only serving teachers up to April 30 of the relevant award year will be considered. Separate evaluation criteria will be applied for teachers from Engineering and Pharmacy College, Polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes.

At present the government is operating five Engineering colleges, five Pharmacy colleges, 17 Polytechnics and 153 Industrial Training Institutes in the State. In addition, 180 private institutions are also delivering Technical Education across the State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)