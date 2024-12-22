Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday, introduced several welfare initiatives to uplift underprivileged sections of society and ensure they lead dignified lives.

According to a press release, the State Cabinet approved the launch of the 'Maharishi Valmiki Kaamgar Awas Yojana,' aimed at providing financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to sanitation workers of the Valmiki community.

Also Read | Pakistan-Backed Drug Module Busted: Amritsar Police Bust Trans-Border Narco Module; Seize 10 Kg Heroin, Arrest 2 Linked to Pak-Based Smugglers.

The scheme is for individuals with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh who do not own a house. Interested beneficiaries can contact the Tehsil Welfare Officer for more details and to apply.

The Government has also enhanced financial aid under the 'Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana,' increasing the assistance from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for widows and single women to construct houses, according to officials.

Also Read | 'Do They Care About Me': UP Man Fakes Own Kidnapping to Test If His Girlfriend and Family Love Him, Lands in Jail.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the state government's commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities. The government aims to enhance living standards, provide shelter to homeless families, and ensure access to essential services like water and electricity connections in these homes

"The State Government is committed to the welfare of vulnerable sections and dedicated to improving living standards and providing shelter to houseless families. It is also being ensured that the priority be given to providing water and electricity connections in such houses," he said.

Additionally, women registered with the Himachal Pradesh building and other Construction workers Welfare Board will also receive Rs 4 lakh for house construction, which includes Rs. 3 lakh for the house and Rs 1 lakh for essential facilities such as a kitchen, toilet, and bathroom.

Sukhu stated that these initiatives highlight the Government's commitment to ensure comprehensive development and enhance the quality of life for marginalized communities in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)