Lucknow, December 22: A 22-year-old man from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after faking his kidnapping to test his girlfriend’s and family’s affection. Identified as Anoop Patel, the man called the police helpline on December 20, claiming he had been abducted near Gomtinagar Railway Station by an auto driver and his associates.

The police, led by Gomtinagar SHO Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, promptly launched a search operation. Using Patel’s mobile number, his location was traced to Para, far from the reported crime scene. Upon reaching the spot, police found Patel sitting calmly, showing no signs of distress. Rajasthan: Girl Kidnapped by Family After Love Marriage in Pachpadra, Video Goes Viral.

During interrogation, Patel confessed that the kidnapping was a hoax. He admitted to concocting the story to gauge his girlfriend’s and family’s concern for him. “I wanted to see if they truly cared about me if I went missing,” Patel explained. Mumbai: 4 Arrested for Kidnapping Youth Over Mobile Dispute, Demanding INR 33,000 Ransom in Malad’s Malvani.

He had traveled to Lucknow to take a railway technician exam and decided to execute his misguided plan upon reaching Gomtinagar. The police clarified that Patel had also informed his brother of the fabricated abduction through a message, which added to the panic.

Patel’s actions, while emotionally driven, violated the law by filing a false report and wasting police resources. “His emotional gamble not only caused panic but also damaged his family’s reputation,” said the SHO. Patel was arrested, sending a strong message about the repercussions of such irresponsible behaviour.

Authorities urged people to refrain from similar stunts, emphasising on the need for responsible conduct when dealing with the law.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).