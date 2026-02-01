Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): A labour contractor and property dealer was allegedly attacked by three unidentified assailants in Bhudd village of the Baddi area in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to the complaint, Raj Mohammad Khan, a resident of Handakundi village under Manpura panchayat in Baddi tehsil, reported that at around 2 pm, he was offering namaz on the rooftop of his house when three unknown men arrived at the spot on a Bullet motorcycle without a number plate.

The attackers allegedly assaulted him and his brother-in-law, Rafiq, who was present at the time. One of the assailants reportedly brandished an object resembling a pistol, creating panic.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at Baddi police station against three unidentified accused, and further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman, along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Yograj Chandel, visited the spot and issued necessary directions to the investigating officer. Police teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the accused, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scrutinised.

"The accused will not be spared under any circumstances. The strictest possible legal action will be taken against those involved in this crime," said SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the attackers at the earliest and ensure swift action in the case. (ANI)

