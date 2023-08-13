Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): The landslides after heavy rains during the last few days in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla have created havoc in the city.

Houses in many areas face threat due to the landslides and the Shimla Municipal Corporation on Sunday issued a notice for vacation as a major landslide in the Himland area has caused a threat to the houses nearby.

“The landslides happened and the structure is loose and our preliminary observation is that it is not safe. Seven occupants are living here. We have issued an advisory to all seven occupants by way of notice serving to them and they have agreed and vacated. We have told them until the report for safety is not issued, this place is not safe to live, All have vacated,” said Mahboob Sheiq Architect Planner, Shimla Municipal Corporation

A local resident said that they are feeling unsafe and are in a state of fear as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the region.

“It is because of the structure problem, the water discharge was not proper, it happened at around quarter to 6 AM. We have vacated the houses, the people from the administration have come and offered temporary shelters so far we will manage with our own arrangement,” KC Katoch, a local resident said.

Earlier today, a landslide in the Dudhli area of Shimla caused damage to vehicles and uprooted trees.

Road-clearing operations are currently underway to restore access to the affected area, they added.

While talking to ANI, a traveller stuck on the road said, “We wanted to go to Shimla but could not do so as trees are falling.”

In another incident, a tree fell on a bus in Shimla, injuring the conductor.“The Gudiya bus No. HP 69A-3088, which had arrived at ISBT Shimla from Mandi, was being taken to Tutikandi by the driver after the passengers had alighted. When the driver stopped the bus to check the tyres, a tree fell on the bus at that very moment, causing damage to the bus and injuring the conductor,” an official said.

Meanwhile, several roads, which were earlier blocked due to landslides and other rain-related incidents, in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, have been re-opened for traffic, the district authorities said.

The list includes major roads along the National Highway-05, National Highway-205 and also that are near National Highway-907A.On NH-05, around 11 roads have been cleared and opened for traffic. However, on some of them, only one lane has been opened for vehicular movement. This includes Parwanoo-Datyar road; Datyar-Chakimore road; Chakimore-Jabli road; and Jabli-Dharampur road. (ANI)

