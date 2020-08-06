Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary said that he tested positive of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a tweet, Chaudhary urged people who had come in contact with him in last few days to isolate themselves.

"When my personal assistant Sonu Chaudhary came to the COVID-19 positive, I got the test done and the report came positive. I request that all of you, who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked. Thank you," he said in a tweet.

Chaudhary is among the three BJP MLAs who took oath as state ministers in Shimla on July 30. (ANI)

