Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): The 2025 monsoon season has so far claimed 341 lives in Himachal Pradesh, including 182 in rain-related incidents and 159 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The cumulative damage since June 20 has been pegged at over Rs 3,52,541 lakhs, reflecting the scale of devastation across the hill state.

An SDMA spokesperson said that the rain-related fatalities include 23 deaths in landslides, 9 in flash floods, 17 in cloudbursts, 33 in drowning, 14 in electrocution, 14 from falls in steep terrain, and 40 in other weather-triggered accidents. "These numbers underline the intensity of this monsoon, which has brought unprecedented damage to life and property," the spokesperson told PTI.

The SDMA report listed 341 deaths, 389 injuries, and 41 people reported missing. It added that 27,667 animals and 25,755 poultry birds have perished.

Housing losses include 387 fully damaged houses, 530 partially damaged pucca houses, 1,063 partially damaged kachcha houses, along with widespread destruction to shops, factories, cowsheds, and public infrastructure.

Losses to public property have been estimated at Rs 2,09,348 lakh to PWD infrastructure, Rs 1,14,743 lakh to Jal Shakti Department assets, and Rs 13,946 lakh to the power sector.

Mandi reported the highest rain-related toll at 29 deaths, followed by Kangra with 31 and Chamba with 20. Road accident deaths were highest in Chamba (22), Mandi (22), and Kangra (19). Heavy infrastructure losses were reported in Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu districts.

The SDMA said that continuous landslides, road cave-ins, and flash floods have severely hampered restoration works. "We are prioritising restoration of critical roads, bridges, water schemes, and power lines, but weather conditions continue to pose challenges," the spokesperson said.

The monsoon season has also seen over 4,000 hectares of agricultural land affected, damage to hundreds of horticulture plots, and significant losses in fisheries, education, and health infrastructure.

With the season still active, authorities have warned of possible fresh landslides and road blockages in vulnerable zones. "People should avoid unnecessary travel in high-risk areas and follow official advisories," the SDMA urged. (ANI)

