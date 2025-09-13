Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with a battered infrastructure and mounting human losses as the relentless monsoon takes its toll. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday reported that 574 roads remain blocked, 389 power transformers disrupted, and 333 drinking water supply schemes damaged across the state.

According to the SDMA's evening public utility report, the overall death toll has climbed to 394 since June 20, when the monsoon set in. Of these fatalities, 221 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 173 lives were lost in road accidents triggered by slippery conditions and damaged highways.

Also Read | 'Made-in-India' Weapons Helped Protect Country During 'Operation Sindoor', Says PM Narendra Modi.

The disruption has crippled connectivity in both rural and urban belts, with key national and state highways among those blocked. Local authorities have mobilised men and machinery to clear debris, but recurring rainfall continues to hamper restoration.

Power outages remain widespread, with nearly 400 transformers knocked out, leaving thousands without electricity. In parallel, water supply lines have been badly damaged, affecting over 300 schemes, posing a challenge for local administrations struggling to ensure safe drinking water.

Also Read | Delhi Bomb Threat: 3 Max Hospitals Get Bomb Threat Call; Security Teams Carry Out Search Operation.

Officials said emergency teams of the Public Works Department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, and Jal Shakti Vibhag are working round the clock to restore essential services. Helicopter sorties are also being considered in the worst-affected belts where road access remains impossible.

The SDMA has warned of further disruptions if heavy rains persist, urging people to remain alert in vulnerable areas.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, visited various regions of Himachal Pradesh affected by recent natural disasters, including sudden floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, as per a release.

The Minister inspected several locations along the Kullu-Manali route, covering Vaishno Mata Temple, Sabzi Mandi (Bandrol), Raison, Dohlu Nala, Fozal Nala, Duada Vihal, Jatehar Vihal (Patlikuhal), Nalsu Nala, Manalsu Nala, Solang, Palchang, Samahan, Bahang and the 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Mile areas situated on the banks of the Beas River.

These regions had suffered extensive damage to road connectivity due to heavy rainfall and landslides. With the continuous efforts of the central government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), repair and reconstruction of damaged roads are being undertaken on a war footing to restore traffic movement and provide early relief to the affected population.

During the visit, Thakur interacted with affected families, listened to their concerns, and reviewed the progress of ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)