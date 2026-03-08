Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Outgoing Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday expressed concern over the lack of a strong work culture in the State, adding that Himachal Pradesh must accelerate its pace of development, especially when compared to states like Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI before leaving for Telangana to assume new responsibilities, Shukla said improving work culture is essential for ensuring faster development in the hill state. He noted that despite being formed around the same period, Uttarakhand has made significant strides in development.

"Work culture is very important. States like Uttarakhand, which were formed around the same time as Himachal Pradesh, have moved ahead in development. In Himachal Pradesh, work culture needs to be strengthened so that development works can progress at a faster pace," he said.

The Governor said he had worked with dedication during his tenure in the state and thanked the media for supporting various social campaigns, particularly the drive against drug abuse.

"I would like to thank the President and the Prime Minister for assigning me responsibilities in another state after Himachal Pradesh. The culture of both states is different one is a cold region and the other is a tropical state," he said.

Governor Shukla also appreciated the role of the media in supporting the campaign against drug abuse in the state.

"I would like to thank the media for contributing to the campaign against drugs and supporting the 'Nasha Mukti Himachal' initiative. Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state, and during the last three years I worked with full devotion for the welfare of the people," he added.

Referring to the campaign against Tuberculosis, the Governor said the state had aimed to become TB-free last year but could not achieve the target.

"We had set a target to make Himachal TB-free last year, but unfortunately the number of patients increased. I appeal to the media to continue supporting this campaign so that awareness can be increased and the goal can be achieved," he said.

He also stressed that governance and politics must remain focused on public welfare and development.

"Politics should not only be about power. It should also focus on development and the welfare of the people," he said.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Governor Shukla said women must be given equal opportunities alongside men in all spheres of life. "Women should be brought on par with men and given equal opportunities in society," he said.

The Governor also extended his best wishes to India national cricket team for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, expressing hope that the team would perform well in the tournament.

He further noted that economic reforms like the Goods and Services Tax have brought a significant shift in the country's taxation system and contributed to strengthening the Union's economic framework.

Reacting on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee not receiving the president Draupadu Murmu, outgoing Governor of Himachal Shiv Pratap Shukla termed it as "highly shameful."

Criticising the West Bengal government and chief minister, Shukla said "The act of the West Bengal Government has tarnished the constitutional ethos. Such a situation should not arise. The President does not belong to one state or two states the President represents the entire nation," he said. (ANI)

