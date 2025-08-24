Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): A total of 298 people have lost their lives across Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday.

According to a report by SDMA, of these 298 deaths, 152 were rain-related, caused by landslides, flash floods, house collapses, and other weather-triggered incidents. At the same time, 146 fatalities were in road accidents, many linked to slippery conditions and damaged roads.

Heavy monsoon rains have left Himachal Pradesh grappling with severe infrastructure damage, with 400 roads, including two national highways (NH-03 and NH-305), blocked, 208 electricity distribution transformers disrupted, and 51 water supply schemes out of service, according to the SDMA.

Mandi district reported the highest road disruptions with 220 blocked routes, including NH-03. Kullu followed with 101 roads blocked, including NH-305, which was cut off at multiple points in Banjar and Balichowki. Other affected districts include Chamba with 24 road blocks, Kangra with 21, Una with 12, Shimla with eight, Sirmaur with nine, Kinnaur with two, Lahaul-Spiti with one, and Bilaspur with two roads blocked.

In terms of power supply, Mandi district saw the largest impact with 134 transformers disrupted, followed by 17 in Kullu, 26 in Chamba, 23 in Kinnaur, and six in Kangra. Water supply schemes remained affected mainly in Mandi (36) and Lahaul-Spiti (2), with smaller disruptions in other areas, the report said.

Authorities have deployed multiple road-clearing teams, power restoration crews, and emergency water supply measures, but continued heavy rainfall is hampering restoration work.

The SDMA has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on official advisories as monsoon conditions persist. (ANI)

