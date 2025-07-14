Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Amid mounting tensions over the cutting down of apple orchards on forest land, farmers in Himachal Pradesh have warned of launching an aggressive state-wide protest if the government fails to intervene. Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi, however, cited limitations of the Centrally enacted law.

The Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha and the Apple Growers Association on Monday announced plans to file a petition in court to stop the ongoing cutting down of orchards. They also demanded land rights for landless farmers under central legislation.

A crucial meeting of various farmer bodies is scheduled to take place in Shimla on Tuesday, where major decisions regarding the protest strategy are expected.

Reacting to the developments, Jagat Singh Negi, Himachal Pradesh's Minister for Horticulture, Revenue, and Tribal Development, told ANI that the issue of encroachment is not new and has already been adjudicated by the High Court.

"These are not fresh cases. All these matters passed through due administrative process from Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners and finally reached the High Court. The court has delivered its verdict, and government departments such as the Forest Department have been directed to strictly enforce the court's orders," Negi said.

He clarified that there is no scope for the state government to frame a policy outside the ambit of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

"The government is the custodian of its land. If farmers are affected, they must pursue legal remedies. As far as granting land to landless farmers is concerned, the reality is that the state simply does not have non-forest land available for such allocations," he said.

Negi emphasised the limitations imposed by the Central law, pointing out that almost all land in Himachal Pradesh is classified as forest land, and even basic infrastructure projects require Central clearance.

"We had earlier passed a resolution in the State Assembly after the 2023 flood damage, requesting the Centre to amend the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. Many families lost homes and land. These people have been living there for generations. They should be advised to explore their rights under the Forest Rights Act (FRA)," he added.

Addressing the issue of fruit-bearing trees being cut down mid-season, Negi revealed that the state government had filed an application in the High Court through the Advocate General to temporarily halt the cutting of such trees until the harvest is completed, allowing farmers to salvage their produce.

"Unfortunately, the High Court turned down that application. So the state has no choice but to comply with the court's final directive," the minister confirmed.

With farmers' unions mobilising and the state government citing legal compulsions, the issue of land rights and cutting down of orchard are expected to become flashpoints in the coming days. (ANI)

