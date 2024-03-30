Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Atal Tunnel, also known as the Rohtang Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, received fresh snowfall on Saturday.

The Atal Tunnel, an engineering marvel in the Himalayas, is a highway tunnel constructed under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range.

Located on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh, India, it holds the distinction of being the longest single-tube highway tunnel situated above 10,000 feet, as per the Border Roads Organisation's official website.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police posted a traffic update for Lahaul and Spiti districts on Saturday.

"As per inputs from Dhundhi, the area around South Portal is witnessing heavy snowfall, and the road from South Portal up to Solang Nallah is not fit for any type of traffic," read the post by the HP police.

The post came after the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Saturday morning.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for specific districts in Himachal Pradesh for rain and snowfall for Friday.

The alert was issued for the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and some parts of Lahaul-Spiti, where it said that the snowfall and rain may last for 3 days from March 28. (ANI)

