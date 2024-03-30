Sheopur, March 30: A man and a child were killed and two women injured after a speeding tractor-trolley crashed into a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, police said.

District Collector Lokesh Jangid said all the victims were on board the two-wheeler when they met with the accident within the limits of Birpur police station in the morning. Mandsaur Road Accident: One Dead, Another Severely Injured After Car Collides With Moving Truck and Gets Dragged in Madhya Pradesh, Horrific Visual Surfaces.

The collector said that a tractor-trolley involved in illegal mining rammed into the motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 25-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy. Two women who were also travelling on the motorcycle suffered injuries and are being treated in a hospital, he said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Three Killed, Two Injured As Jeep Rams Into Tree in Damoh District (Watch Video).

Angered by the accident, residents of the locality protested outside a local police station demanding action against cops for failing to rein in speeding vehicles in the area.