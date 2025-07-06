Shimla, Jul 6 (PTI) State BJP President Dr Rajiv Bindal on Sunday criticised the Himachal Pradesh government for its leisurely relief and rescue efforts in the rain-ravaged Seraj assembly constituency in Mandi district.

He demanded that the relief work be expedited by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government to ensure timely assistance for the affected people.

Bindal, while talking to PTI during his visit to Thunag in Mandi district, said that it has been five days since the area was struck by cloudburst, flash floods and landslides, yet the state government has not managed to remove a single stone.

The affected residents are in deep distress, with debris piled up 20 feet high in several places, the BJP leader said. "The stench from dead cattle trapped under the debris is already noticeable, and there is strong possibility that human bodies may also be recovered from beneath the rubble," he said.

Bindal said that the BJP will distribute 5,000 ration kits to disaster-hit families across Himachal Pradesh in the next 72 hours.

He said he has personally reached out to flood-affected areas in Seraj, including Thunag, and distributed relief materials and assured people of full support from the BJP during the crisis.

By Monday, as many as 1,894 kits would be delivered specifically to Seraj, while additional kits have already been dispatched to Karsog, Nachan and Dharampur, Bindal said.

Stating that the BJP has been actively engaged in relief efforts in Seraj from day one of the disaster, he said, "Following a request from the Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, the BJP is sending utensil kits for the affected families."

Bindal further said that due to Thakur's efforts, the Central government has already dispatched Indian Army, National Disaster Relief Force, and helicopters for relief operations.

