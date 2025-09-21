Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): As part of the fortnight-long celebrations under the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday organised a "Namo Marathon" at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla under the nationwide 'Namo Yuva Run' programme, aimed at spreading awareness about drug de-addiction. A large number of youth enthusiastically participated in the event.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, who flagged off the marathon, said that the problem of drug abuse cannot be curbed merely by speeches or government orders. "Nasha (drug menace) cannot be stopped only by decisions or speeches. It requires the participation of the entire society. Every citizen's health is the foundation of a strong nation," Thakur said.

Drawing attention to the growing challenge, Thakur cited the recent awareness initiatives in Indore. "We are seeing that the trend of drug abuse is rising. To stop it, it is necessary to spread awareness in society. Unless this becomes a people's movement, its impact will not be visible. Just like people adopted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as part of their lives, similarly, every section of society must embrace the campaign for drug-free living," he remarked.

Expressing confidence in the youth, the former Chief Minister Thakur added, "The young generation will play a major role in making Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh free from drugs."

Popular Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan, who hails from Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, also joined the event and appealed to the youth to take the anti-drug message forward. Talking to the media, he said artists have a moral responsibility to contribute to social causes through art and music.

"Programmes like 'Namo Yuva Run' are very important for drug de-addiction. If our youth walk on the right path, our culture, our policies, and our Himalayas will remain safe. This campaign will only succeed when every family, every student, and every young person takes it to their neighbourhoods and communities. I am happy to be a part of this people's movement," Chauhan said.

The organisers of the marathon said that their mission is to build a drug-free society, and that such campaigns would be expanded further in the coming months to reach more people across the state. (ANI)

