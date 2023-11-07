Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police have registered a case against a businessman for allegedly defaming the director general of police.

In his complaint, DGP Sanjay Kundu said that hotelier Nishant Sharma, a resident of Palampur, had on October 29 sent a letter on his official email, with copies to other officials, in which he made false allegations with intentions to harm his reputation and tarnish his image.

Also Read | CV Raman Birth Anniversary 2023: Interesting Facts About One of India’s Greatest Scientists Who Won Nobel Prize in Physics for ‘Raman Effect’.

A case under sections 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 499 (defamation), 500 and 505 of the IPC was registered against the businessman.

The businessman sent a legal notice to the police seeking the registration of a case against the DGP and cited a threat to his family and property.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Student Slap Case: Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government To Facilitate Admission of Affected Child.

Sharma, in his complaint to the Shimla superintendent of police, had alleged threats from his business partners to himself, his family members, and his property. He mentioned an incident of a brutal attack on him in Gurugram on August 25.

Businessman Nishant Sharma, who is a lawyer, held a press conference in Palampur on Monday and said that after having some issues with his business partner, a few people attacked him in Gurugram and he filed a complaint.

He further said that sometime later, the Director General of Himachal Police asked him to come to Shimla to see him without assigning any reason.

"DGP Sanjay Kundu asked me to meet him in Shimla and sent messages through DSP Palampur and SHO Palampur also. I refused to meet him, and then two criminals attacked me while I was travelling with my family. It was a second attack, and the criminals were pressuring me to withdraw my complaint in the previous case. Then I wrote two emails, one to SP Kangra and the second to DGP Sanjay Kundu and I respectfully asked him why he called me, who gave him my phone number, what the motive behind it was, and why DGP misinterpreted my email and lodged an FIR against me in Shimla," he said.

He further alleged a threat to his life and family.

"I want to ask what relations the DGP has with these goons and why the DGP wanted to meet me; I am feeling unsafe and they have threatened me and my family," she said, demanding a police investigation.

"If they find it correct, then they should take action against DGP since he knows who is attacking me and what the intent is," said Nishant.

The DGP registered an FIR against the businessman in Chhota Shimla Police Station under sections 211, 469, 499, 500, and 505 of the IPC.

The DGP on Saturday registered the complaint, in which he said that the said businessman has tried to malign his image by levelling false allegations against him.

However, the DGP Kundu refused to comment on the issue and said that the matter is sub-judice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)