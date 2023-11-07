Mumbai, November 7: Today is the 135th birth anniversary of Indian scientist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, also known as CV Raman. CV Raman has been one of the most outstanding scientists in our country, who also won a Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. Born on November 7, 1888, in a Tamil Brahim family, Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman went on to carve a niche for himself in the field of science, thereby bringing laurels to the nation.

Born in a family of eight siblings, CV Raman's father was a lecturer of Mathematics and Physics, influencing young Raman to follow the path of Science. During his early days, Sir CV Raman completed his secondary and higher secondary education at St Aloysius' Anglo-Indian High School in Visakhapatnam. Later, he went on to get his BA and MA degrees from the University of Madras. During his student years, he published two scientific papers. National Science Day 2023: 7 Interesting Facts About Indian Physicist CV Raman, The Man Behind ‘Raman Effect’.

As the nation observes his birth anniversary today, we look at some interesting facts about him.

Facts About Sir CV Raman

Sir CV Raman, who was destined to do great things in science, once said that he was born with a copper spoon in his mouth.

Did you know CV Raman's first research paper, "Diffraction of light," was published in 1906 while he was still a graduate student?

After finishing his BA and MA, Sir CV Raman joined the Indian Finance Service in Calcutta as Assistant Accountant General at 19.

During his career, scientist CV Raman is often said to have poor health. His health was so "poor" that he was considered a "weakling."

Did you know Sir CV Raman founded the Indian Journal of Physics in 1926? In 1913, the University of Calcutta chose CV Raman to become the Palit Professor of Physics. The position was established after the benefactor Sir Taraknath Palit.

Thanks to his discovery of the "Raman Effect," every year on February 28, the country celebrates National Science Day to honour him.

Did you know CV Raman was also a prankster? He is believed to have pranked Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru when he tricked India's first PM into believing that copper is gold using UV light rays.

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, who was known for his work in the field of light scattering, was awarded the Nobel Prize in 130 for the discovery of the Raman Effect.

Sir CV Raman also did groundbreaking work in the field of light scattering. He also discovered the inelastic scattering of a photon, which was later known as the "Raman Effect." In 1930, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for discovering the "Raman Effect." CV Raman has also been honoured with the Bharata Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1954.

