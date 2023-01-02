Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Taking an innovative step towards "humanity", Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has contributed his first salary to Chief Minister Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh.

"This step is not compassion, but a right of every person," Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, adding that this initiative of the state government would also be a big source of motivation, not only for the public representatives but also for the common citizens to contribute to this fund.

The CM's Kosh was constituted on the occasion of New Year with an outlay of Rs 101 crore, aiming to serve those who are deprived of getting higher education. It would also give them a way to lead a respectable life of dignity.

"It was created with an aim to help needy students and destitute women to get their higher education. The amount received under this fund would be spent in providing quality higher education to the destitute women and students," CM Sukhu said on Sunday.

"The state government will bear the expenditure on skill development education, higher education, and vocational training of such children in engineering colleges, IIIT, NIT, IIM, IT, polytechnic institutes, nursing and degree colleges, etc," Himachal CM said, adding that they will also be given financial assistance as per their requirement so that they can lead a respectable life.

All Congress MLAs decided to contribute their first payment for this fund.

He said that receiving assistance from this fund would be free from the government.

The assistance will be given directly to the beneficiary's account immediately by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment on a simple application. (ANI)

