Mumbai, January 2: A minor girl was allegedly molested at a five-star hotel at Juhu in Mumbai on New Year's Eve, the police said, adding that a case was registered at Juhu police station and the accused was taken into custody. "A case of molestation of a minor girl has been registered with Mumbai's Juhu Police Station and the accused has been arrested," said Mumbai police. Gujarat: Two Constables Drag and Hit Man on New Year Eve in Surat; Suspended.

Based on the girl's statement, Juhu Police said it registered the case under IPC Sections 354 and the POCSO Act and took the accused into custody. In a similar incident earlier, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Mumbai on the intervening night of December 22 and 23. Maharashtra: Truck Transporting Goods From Mumbai to Ahmedabad Gutted in Fire in Palghar.

A case was registered at NM Joshi Marg police station. Six persons, including three minors, were arrested in connection with the incident.

