Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourned the untimely demise of Sandeep Negi, a 2016 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Officer.

“The news of the demise of Sandeep Negi (IAS), Registrar, Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry is very grievous. Sandeep Negi belonged to Ribba village of district Kinnaur. His dedication and service towards the state will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace”, Sukhvinder Singh tweeted.

At the age of 47, Negi was serving as the Registrar at Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Himachal Pradesh, when he passed away at PGI Chandigarh this morning.

Sandeep Negi had served in various important positions throughout his career.

Chief Minister Sukhu offered his condolences to the family, praying for the departed soul to find eternal peace. (ANI)

