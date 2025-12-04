Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while emphasizing that education remains the state government's top priority, despite opposition, stated that the present Government has introduced several reforms strengthening the sector.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the new multipurpose indoor stadium at Kaliyara in Shahpur Assembly Constituency in Kangra. Constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.36 crore, the stadium includes facilities for basketball, badminton and a fitness centre.

"As a result of government's sustained efforts, Himachal Pradesh has achieved fifth rank in quality education, a significant rise from the 21st position during the previous government's tenure," CM Sukhu said, as per a release.

CM Sukhu highlighted the government's decision to convert 100 government senior secondary schools to the CBSE curriculum so as to improve rural education, prepare students for competitive exams and instill self-confidence in them. "The Kaliyara school, in Shahpur has already been approved for conversion into CBSE, where science and commerce streams will be introduced along with a proper dress code. Students in CBSE schools will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, ensuring focus on studies, sports, and co-curricular activities," he remarked.

On infrastructure, the Chief Minister announced that Rs 460 crore has been released for the expansion of Kangra airport to accommodate larger aircraft, boost tourism, improve connectivity and create employment opportunities for the youth. Additional funds will be released shortly, he said.

CM Sukhu also underscored the government's focus on health as the second priority, stating that Rs 78 crore has been allocated to set up state-of-the-art laboratories in IGMC Shimla, Tanda Medical College and the Super Specialty Hospital at Chamiyana, ensuring more accurate testing and improved medical facilities.

Urging farmers to adopt natural farming, the Chief Minister said the state has, for the first time, introduced minimum support prices for wheat, maize and turmeric cultivated through this method, creating employment opportunities in agriculture.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil lauded CM Sukhu's leadership, highlighting initiatives like the Sukh-Aashray complex at Luthan in Kangra, which provides shelter for destitute children, women, and the elderly under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojna with in-house capacity of 400. He also appealed for societal support in the government's campaign against drug abuse. (ANI)

