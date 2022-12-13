Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): After assuming the charge of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid a courtesy call on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, today for the first time.

While congratulating the Chief Minister, the Governor hoped that under his leadership Himachal Pradesh would achieve new heights of development.

"I have seen the performance of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Vidhan Sabha. He is a visionary leader and I hope, his team will perform all the administrative work smoothly", said Arlekar.

The Chief Minister said that he would seek the guidance of the Governor to take Himachal Pradesh forward on the path of development.

He said that it would be his endeavour to make Himachal an ideal State of the country in terms of development.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also introduced all the present MLAs to the Governor.

At his first cabinet meeting on Monday a day after taking the oath, Sukhu brought up the issue of the rent and food expenses of MLAs.

"We have decided that in Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan, rent and food expenses for MLAs will be the same as for common people. Earlier, common people paid the full amount and MLAs got these facilities at subsidised rates, but that won't happen anymore," said CM Sukhvinder Singh.

He also directed that appointments of Chairman, VC and nominated Members in Boards and Corporations, Cooperative Institutions and other Committees including Temple Committees and ULBs be terminated CM Sukhu also directed that the status quo be maintained with respect to those transfer orders which were unimplemented and said that decisions taken by cabinet since April 1 would be reviewed and all institutions for which notifications for creation/up-gradation were issued will be de-notified. (ANI)

