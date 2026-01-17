Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday warmly welcomed the 'Children of the State' who recently returned from an all-India educational tour.

According to an official release, during an interaction at his official residence, the children shared their travel experiences and described the journey as memorable and enriching.

Also Read | IndiGo Fined INR 22.20 Crore by DGCA for Large-Scale Flight Disruptions in December 2025.

Encouraging them to draw inspiration from their experiences, the Chief Minister said the Sukh-Aashray Scheme was not merely a government programme but a sincere initiative to fulfil the dreams of the 'Children of the State'. He assured them that the government would arrange coaching for higher studies and bear the full cost of their education after Plus Two.

According to the release, the state Chief Minister also emphasised that these children have a rightful share in Himachal Pradesh's resources, which are being utilised for the welfare of the underprivileged.

Also Read | GRAP 4 Restrictions Re-Activated in Delhi: GRAP-IV Curbs Reimposed As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Levels.

The tour aimed to expose the children to national unity, cultural heritage, modern infrastructure and educational institutions for their overall development. On the occasion, the Chief Minister released a booklet titled "Sapnon Ki Udaan" based on the children's journey, and a short documentary on the tour was also screened.

As many as 52 children were sent on the exposure visit from Shimla on January 6, under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Scheme. Advocate General Anup Ratan, MLA Vivek Sharma and other district officers were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister called on Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and strongly urged the Centre to ban apple imports during the state's apple production months, from July to November. He also recommended increasing import duty on apples to 100 per cent during other months to discourage off-season imports.

During the meeting, CM Sukhu highlighted the concerns of approximately 2.5 lakh farmers engaged in apple cultivation in Himachal Pradesh, stressing that apples account for nearly 80 per cent of the state's total fruit production and generate an annual income of around Rs 4,500 crore.

The Chief Minister has promptly taken up the issue of the horticulturists, who met him last week, for redressal of their grievances. He also raised the matter with the Finance Minister and urged for speedy action. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)