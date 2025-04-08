Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): The local residents of Shimla and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Tuesday. The protest was organized in opposition to the recent decision by the Himachal Pradesh government to double the minimum bus fare from Rs 5 to 10.

Held under the banner of the CPIM, the demonstration witnessed participation from a large number of daily commuters, laborers, and local residents, all voicing concerns over the financial burden the fare hike would impose on the working class and economically weaker sections of society.

Speaking to the media during the protest, Jagat Ram, the State General Secretary of CPIM Himachal Pradesh, strongly condemned the decision.

"The Himachal Pradesh government has been continuously burdening the poor and working classes ever since it came to power. The doubling of the minimum bus fare is a brutal blow to the common man. It is absolutely unbearable," Ram said.

He further warned the government of intensified agitation if the fare hike is not rolled back immediately.

"If the state government does not withdraw this decision, CPIM will launch a much stronger and more widespread protest in the near future," Jagat Ram warned.

According to protesters, the state now charges Rs 2.19 per kilometer for bus travel which is the highest in the country, whereas most states charge around Rs 1.40 or less. They allege that the fare hike has been strategically introduced to benefit private transport operators.

The CPIM also raised serious objections to the state cabinet's decision to approve 1000 new bus routes that are reportedly being handed over to private entities. The party claims this move is aimed at maximizing profits for private players at the cost of public welfare.

"This is all being done to promote private contractors. The government is stripping public services and transferring them into private hands -- from transport to water supply to garbage collection," Jagat Ram said.

He added that the cost of living has gone up not just due to fare hikes but also because of increases in essential service charges. From April 1, water and garbage bills have been hiked by 10 per cent. The state is reportedly planning to privatize even housing societies' water supply and to start charging Rs 10 for what used to be free medical registration slips in public hospitals.

The CPIM pointed out that this model of governance echoes the past, drawing a parallel to former BJP Chief Minister Shanta Kumar's downfall.

"I want to remind the current government, when Shanta Kumar increased the hospital slip charges from 25 paise to Rs 1, the people ousted him. The same fate awaits this government," warned Jagat Ram.

The protest also addressed the central government's policies. CPIM members condemned the recent hikes in fuel prices Rs 2 for petrol and diesel and Rs 10 for LPG gas cylinders despite international crude oil prices being at a four-year low.

"Prices of petrol and diesel should have come down, not gone up. These price hikes will directly impact the poor," the CPIM leader said, demanding immediate rollbacks.

The CPIM leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue fighting anti-poor policies and urged the public to unite against increasing economic disparity and privatization of essential services.

"We will continue to raise the voice of the people. If our demands are not met, this movement will only grow stronger," Jagat Ram declared. (ANI)

