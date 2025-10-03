Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Dhauladhar mountains received mild snowfall and rain in the lower regions of Kangra valley last night.

After the change in the climatic conditions, the temperature took a dip near Dharamshala. The weather has begun to change, and soon winter will start in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. The minimum temperature in the Dharamshala region has touched 14-15 degrees Celsius today.

The Kangra district was recently impacted by severe rainfall between June 20 and September 15, 2025, claiming the lives of 55 individuals, according to the Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

According to DC Bairwa, the total estimated loss recorded during this period stands at Rs. 60,310.225 lakh (Rs. 603 crore). In addition to human casualties, 215 livestock deaths were reported. Structural damage includes the complete destruction of 180 kutcha (mud) houses and 27 pucca (concrete) houses, while 1,076 kutcha and 126 pucca houses suffered partial damage.

The rainfall caused widespread damage to other infrastructure, including 1,388 cowsheds, 74 labour sheds, kitchens, bathrooms, and 33 shops during the time period.

Department-wise losses were substantial, with the Public Works Department (PWD) reporting the highest damage at Rs. 29,808 lakh. The Irrigation and Drinking Water Department faced losses of Rs. 26,315 lakh, while the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board incurred damages worth Rs. 627 lakh. The Rural Development Department reported losses of Rs. 1,126 lakh, the Health Department Rs. 280 lakh, Agriculture Rs. 188.83 lakh, and Horticulture Rs. 2.91 lakh. Dharamshala Municipal Corporation alone faced damages exceeding Rs. 620 lakh.

The weather conditions are quite pleasant after the mild snowfall on the night of October 2 on the Dhauladhar mountain range in Himachal Pradesh, after the state faced a massive climatic disruption in the previous months.

The Dhauladhar mountain range is a part of the Lesser Himalayas in northern India. The stretch begins from the Shivalik hills and is located at the north of Kangra and Mandi. Serving as the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh, the town of Dharamshala is the administrative centre of Kangra district, situated on the southern slopes of the Kangra Valley, while Chamba lies to its north. (ANI)

