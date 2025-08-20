Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolted the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), in the early hours of Wednesday.

The earthquake occured at 03:27:09 IST, with a depth of 20 Kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X.

Meanwhile, on the recent cloudburst incident in Lagghati in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, "Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish said, "The road near Bhootnath Bridge has been damaged. The bridge at Hanumani Bag has been washed away. One cremation ground has been damaged."

Adding more details, Torul said, "Two shops have suffered losses, and two vegetable shops have also been damaged. One house has also been damaged. The Ropdi Bhutthi Bridge has also been damaged. All departments are assessing the damage."

In addition to this, the monsoon has wreaked large-scale havoc across Himachal Pradesh with the cumulative death toll rising to 276 since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) release on Tuesday evening.

Of these, 143 people lost their lives in rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts and drowning, while 133 died in road accidents triggered by incessant rains and unsafe conditions.

The HPSDMA report stated that the state has also suffered an estimated economic loss of over Rs 2,21,000 lakh (Rs 2,211.64) crore due to damages to public and private property, agriculture, horticulture and infrastructure.

Apart from loss of lives, the report highlighted widespread damage to houses, cattle sheds, agricultural land and crops. A total of 1,104 houses were fully damaged, 37 shops and factories destroyed, and 2,416 cowsheds and other rural structures lost. Over 27,552 livestock and poultry birds perished in the rains. (ANI)

