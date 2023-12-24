Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): A fire broke out in the old building of Shimla Municipal Corporation in the early hours of Sunday.

Fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the fire.

Also Read | London Police Investigate Removal of Banksy Drone Stop Sign.

The flames were seen erupting out of the building.

More details are awaited. (ANI):

Also Read | Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024: Uttar Pradesh Government Extends Liquor Shop Hours Ahead of Festive Season; Check Time and Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)