Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, on Monday informed that the Union Ministry of Finance has approved the extension for completion of pending works under PMGSY-I (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) in the remote Dodra Kwar area of Shimla district up to March 31, 2027.

He said this decision follows his recent meeting in New Delhi with the Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in which various issues related to strengthening rural road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh were discussed in detail.

Singh stated that a portion of the PMGSY-I road works in the high-altitude and geographically challenging Dodra Kwar region had been facing delays due to extremely difficult terrain, harsh climatic conditions and a very short working season.

He said that by granting a time extension till March 31, 2027, the Union Ministry of Finance has paved the way for the timely completion of these balance works, which are vital for residents, disaster management, medical emergencies and supply of essential commodities in this border region.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Union Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the Union Ministry of Finance for positively considering the state's request and taking prompt action on the matter. He said that the State Government is fully committed to ensuring all-weather road connectivity to every remote and far-flung area of Himachal Pradesh, including Dodra Kwar.

Singh further informed that Himachal Pradesh has already received approval for rural road projects of nearly 1,500 km under PMGSY-IV, with an estimated cost of about Rs. 2,300 crore. "This major sanction under PMGSY-IV, together with the extension now granted for the remaining PMGSY-I works in Dodra Kwar, will give a significant boost to rural connectivity and inclusive development across the state," he said

The Public Works Minister reiterated that expanding safe and reliable rural road infrastructure remains a top priority of the State Government.

He appealed to local public representatives, Panchayati Raj Institutions and land owners to extend full cooperation in timely land availability and other clearances so that all sanctioned projects under PMGSY-I and PMGSY-IV can be completed within the stipulated period for the benefit of the people of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

