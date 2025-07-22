Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh University marked its 56th Foundation Day, with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla appealing for the preservation of the institution's historical, academic, and cultural integrity.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Governor Shukla highlighted the University's remarkable contributions in shaping the careers of chief ministers, ministers, scientists, doctors, and litterateurs across the nation.

"Himachal Pradesh University is a living testimony to history. Since its establishment post-1970, the University has served as a hub of political and cultural heritage," said Governor Shukla, noting that the current Vice-Chancellor of the University himself is a scientist, which speaks volumes about the institution's academic standard.

"This University has produced chief ministers, ministers, writers, and scientists. One of the scientists is today the Vice-Chancellor. That reflects the stature of this university. To maintain this prestige, one must promote academic tourism and take pride in this institution," Shukla said.

The Governor also extended his best wishes to the university administration, students, and the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion.

Speaking about the severe monsoon-triggered destruction in Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shukla reassured that coordinated action would be taken between the state and central governments.

"Everyone from the Chief Minister to Union Home Minister has come forward. Even the Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, is actively involved on the ground, meeting with affected people. This is admirable and shows solidarity," he said.

He further informed that central assessment teams have already visited the state and are in the process of submitting their reports.

"The Centre has always helped Himachal and will continue to do so. Himachal, being a hilly state, receives over 80 per cent of development funds from the central government. For development projects like four-lane highways and infrastructure, central support remains crucial," he said.

Shukla urged all political parties to rise above rhetoric in this time of crisis and unite for the welfare of affected people.

"Jairam Thakur mentioned damages worth thousands of crores. The Centre has previously provided assistance between Rs 2,000 to 3,000 crore and will certainly continue in the future," the Governor affirmed.

Rural development and Panchayatiraj Minister Anirudh Singh raised concern over declining quality due to the proliferation of private universities.

Singh congratulated Himachal Pradesh University and lauded its academic expansion over the decades. "The university that once started small has now grown immensely. Students from here are representing Himachal all over the world," he stated.

"Since private universities started opening in every small town, education has turned into a business. The quality of education has dropped. Earlier, students from Punjab, Haryana, even Delhi used to come to this university," he remarked.

He appreciated the recent introduction of five new academic courses, expressing optimism that they would contribute to meaningful research and the dissemination of knowledge.

The Minister also highlighted the disparity in facilities between private and government institutions.

"Government universities are still doing good work despite lacking infrastructure. Compared to them, private universities fall short in offering academic depth and seriousness," he said.

He welcomed the formation of a new research department focused on disaster management, calling it timely and necessary given the increasing frequency of flash floods and cloudbursts in the region.

"Why are flash floods happening repeatedly in Himachal over the last five years? There must be scientific studies to understand these causes," he asserted.

Responding to allegations made by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur regarding the damage to a training centre under the Rural Development Ministry during the recent flash floods, Minister Anirudh Singh clarified.

"Jairam Thakur is under a misunderstanding. I personally called him to discuss the matter. That centre, which he had inaugurated earlier, suffered wall damage during the floods. I informed him that we've temporarily shifted the training and instructed officials to immediately repair the facility." Singh said.

Speaking about the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Anirudh Singh speculated a political angle despite Dhankhar citing personal health reasons.

"He was a principled man and didn't want to get politically influenced. Hence, he took the difficult decision of resigning," he said. (ANI)

