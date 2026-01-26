Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Republic Day was celebrated in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday with much gaiety, patriotic fervor and enthusiasm.

According to an official release, the event commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, followed by the National Anthem, played by Himachal Pradesh Police Band.

The Chief Justice inspected the Guard of Honour in the august presence of Judges of the High Court, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Rakesh Kainthla, and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, as stated in the release.

Among other prominent dignitaries present on the occasion were Justice Satyen Vaidya (Retired), Balram Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Hamender Singh Chandel, President of the High Court Bar Association, Senior Advocates and other members of the High Court Bar Association.

The Registrar General and other Registrars, the Director of the HP Judicial Academy, and Judicial Officers posted at Shimla were also present on the occasion.

The officers and officials of the High Court Registry, District Courts, Shimla, Office of the Advocate General, Assistant Solicitor General of India, H.P. Judicial Academy, H.P. State Legal Services Authority, and other Offices based on the High Court premises participated in the Republic Day celebrations.

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

This year's parade gave special emphasis to the sesquicentenary of Vande Mataram, intertwining historical remembrance with expressions of artistic and martial pride. (ANI)

