Dharashiv Police Officer Dies of Heart Attack While on Republic Day 2026 Duty, Disturbing Video Surfaces

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Mumbai, January 26: Amid the solemn and patriotic celebrations of the 77th Republic Day, a tragic incident unfolded in Dharashiv district of Marathwada, casting a pall of sorrow over the occasion. A police officer deployed for Republic Day security arrangements collapsed on duty and later died of a heart attack, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Talmod checkpost in Umarga, where police personnel had been stationed since early morning to ensure law and order during Republic Day programmes. The deceased officer has been identified as Prohibition Officer Mohan Jadhav, known among colleagues as a disciplined and dedicated member of the force. Kota: Businessman Collapses After Sudden Heart Attack in Rajasthan, Showroom Owner’s Timely CPR Saves His Life; Video Surfaces.

Dharashiv Cop Dies of Heart Attack During Republic Day Duty (Disturbing Visuals)

According to eyewitnesses, the officer was standing at attention while a respectful silence was being observed in honour of the nation’s freedom fighters. During the moment of silence, he reportedly felt dizzy and suddenly collapsed on the spot. Fellow officers immediately rushed to his aid and arranged for his transfer to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. ‘No One Stopped’: Heart Attack Victim Dies on Road After 2 Bengaluru Hospitals Refuse Care; Heartbreaking Video Shows Wife Begging Passersby for Help.

An autopsy later confirmed that Officer Jadhav suffered a severe heart attack, leading to his sudden demise. A video capturing the moment he collapsed has since gone viral on social media, triggering an outpouring of grief and condolences from citizens, police personnel, and public representatives alike.

Across Maharashtra, extensive security arrangements were in place on Monday as Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and pride. Officer Jadhav’s death has deeply shaken the police fraternity and the local administration, highlighting the immense physical and mental demands placed on personnel during high-alert duties.

His untimely passing has left his family devastated and the community mourning the loss of an officer who served the nation till his final moments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokmat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).